‘Why was Mayor silent when women were ridiculed?’

March 11, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Even while BRS women leaders, including Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi, have protested against reported comments by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP State secretary B. Jayashree questioned the propriety of BRS women activists being silent when their leaders criticised women in other parties.

“Few days ago, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao criticised our leader M. Vijayashanthi. Similarly, on Friday, a BRS sarpanch came openly in Warangal district on how she was treated by a ruling party MLA. Why were these women leaders, including Mayor G. Vijaya Lakshmi, silent then? How did, all of a sudden, respect of woman leader come to their notice? Was it not that they wanted to be in good books of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao?” asked Ms. Jayashree while speaking to reporters at party office here on Saturday. She also asked why these women leaders had never visited the houses of abuse victims so far and consoled them.

Informing that the case investigation was started in January, Ms. Jayashree said that the Enforcement Directorate had been questioning based on the information it had collected from the co- accused in the case. She said the agitation by women of BRS was nothing but diversion tactics and effort to get into the good books of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Ms. Jayashree said that Mr. Sanjay would appear before the Women’s Commission and offer explanation.