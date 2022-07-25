Why was KCR silent on Polavaram in the past, asks Sharmila

CM responsible for submergence of Bhadrachalam: Sharmila

CM responsible for submergence of Bhadrachalam: Sharmila

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was responsible for the flooding of Bhadrachalam town by not completing the construction of karakatta (bund) to river Godavari. She said that the foreign conspiracy and cloud burst was nothing but diverting public attention.

“A Minister in Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet is telling that increasing the height of Polavaram was the reason for the submergence of Bhadrachalam. Why the issue of increasing the height was not there in their mind in the past? Why did not they speak about it with neighbouring State’s Chief Minister when he was invited here?” she asked stating that the people in the submerged area of Bhadachalam are not ready to shift to hilly areas where Chief Minister proposed to construct a colony.

Mr. Sharmila visited several parts of the State from Kaddam to Bhadrachalam during last week and interacted with people who faced the floods and lost every thing. She also interacted with podu farmers who were lathicharged by police.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Ms. Sharmila said that the flooding at Kaddam was due to not opening of gates and it was a human error. Alleging that 80 per cent of the irrigation projects in the State were entrusted to one company, she demanded an inquiry by CBI into the company and not to allot any other projects to that.

The YSRTP president said that her padayatra would be resumed on August 3 or 4 which was postponed from July 27 due to heavy rains and floods.

Ms. Sharmila met former PCC president D. Srinivas and took his blessings. Mr. Srinivas termed her an ‘Iron Lady’ and said that she would become chief minister one day.