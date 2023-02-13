ADVERTISEMENT

‘Why was not CAG report not tabled in Assembly?’

February 13, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Why was budget session held only for a few days, asks Ponnala

The Hindu Bureau

Former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah questioned the rationale behind not tabling Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the budget session of the Assembly that concluded on Sunday.

“There is no reason for not tabling the CAG report except to keep the issues pointed by the CAG in dark. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has the history of keeping the mistakes of government under the carpet,” said Mr. Laxmaiah while speaking to reporters here on Monday.

Pointing out that budget session was not held for such a short period in the past, the former minister demanded that Chief Minister explain the reasons for that to the public.

Referring to the criticism by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao against the BJP at the Centre in the Assembly, the Congress leader wondered why the BRS president was silent so far.

Informing that the Congress government in the past had completed as many as 33 projects under Jalayagnam and held open discussions at the project site, Mr Lakshmaiah dared the BRS president to come for open discussion on Kaleshwaram project. He also demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister for not inaugurating the Yellampally project.

The Congress leader said that all the forces that were opposing the BJP were getting united.

