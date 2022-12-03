Why this concession to Kavitha, Revanth asks CBI

December 03, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Alleging the nexus between the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy questioned why TRS MLC K. Kavitha was being questioned at her residence in Hyderabad while the other accused in the case were questioned in New Delhi.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given the option to Ms. Kavitha to choose the venue for questioning. This generous approach of the CBI shows how the BJP government wants to go soft on the TRS,” he alleged while speaking to reporters here. “All that is happening in Telangana is an effort to create a Bengal-like situation with allegations and counter-allegations but nothing concrete coming out. This is a joint effort to dilute the Congress,” he argued.

The TPCC chief said if the Centre was serious about TRS corruption, all it needs is to investigate the land scam in Kokapet and the ‘Bangaaru Coolie’ scam on which he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India. He said the ECI has not taken any action despite the Delhi High Court asking it to investigate. The High Court’s directive may also get infructous after December 6 when the TRS is likely to change into Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), he said.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the ECI had not given an appointment to him despite trying for five days and this shows how both the BJP and TRS were working together.