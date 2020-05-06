Why the stock was audited

When Telangana Prohibition and Excise officials audited liquor stock available at wine shops across the State on Tuesday, majority of the officials and the store owners did not have a clear idea of reasons for the exercise. Though speculation was thick such as cross checking to determine if the stock on the last day before lockdown (March 21) and on Tuesday was the same, they got clarity on Tuesday midnight when detailed instructions were issued.

The prices of liquor were increased by a maximum of 16%. Since existing stock at wine shops too was sold at hiked prices, the difference in MRP has to be paid to the State government. So knowing the amount of stock available at wine shops was needed. The reason was not revealed to officials or staff till Tuesday night.

“Though there were speculations about reasons for auditing, we did not have confirmed information. We got clarity after instructions were issued in the night. We noted down stock available with them after sales on March 2, the last day before lockdown. Licensees have to pay difference amount on the existing stock,” said an official from the department.

President of Telangana Wine Dealers Association D Venkateshwara Rao said they would pay the amount after officials informed them.

“We continue to get old profit on the existing and new stock. There are no further benefits to licensee when sold at higher prices. The sales will be high till Sunday. They might come down from Monday as people out of work do not have money,” Mr Rao said.

Price hike

An additional ₹20 is charged on pint of beer, and ₹30 more on 650 ml bottle. In case of Indian Made Liquor (IML) or foreign liquor such as whisky, vodka, rum and others, the liquor is divided into three categories: a) Ordinary b) Premium c) Scotch. Depending on the category and quantity in bottle, such as 90ml or 375 ml, additional prices are charged.

For instance, 90 or 180 ml bottles of premium IML is sold at excess of ₹ 30, 375 ml at ₹60 more, and additional ₹120 is collected on 750 ml bottle of premium IML.

Compared to other States, people opined that the crowd in Hyderabad that waited in queues for liquor was disciplined. Excise officials said that numerous shops present in the city was one of the reasons for it.

“People got distributed to various shops rather than crowding at one place. In some other States, the wine shops are owned by State governments and the stores are less in number, leading to crowding. This got avoided in the city. Besides, every one here knew that there will be repercussions if they indulgence in violence,” an official said.