Why tenders for KLIP now: Revanth

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy has questioned the government’s motives to issue notices to farmers for land acquisition for Pharma city when the entire country was worried over the spread of coronavirus.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao here on Tuesday, he said that revenue officials have issued notices for land acquisition for Pharma City and that a Open House was scheduled to be conducted on April 3 when the government itself has declared lockdown till April 14. “What is the logic behind this,” he asked.

When the country is facing a catastrophe, as a responsible opposition Congress is supporting the government, but it will raise issues of public interest and the ‘deceitful’ steps, he said in the letter.

Mr. Reddy also said that tenders to the tune of ₹11,710 crore were called on Monday for lifting the third TMC water from the Kaleshwaram project. Tenders for another ₹10,580 crores were being called in a couple of days, he alleged and asked why the government was in a hurry to call for these tenders now. He said when the offices of companies were locked and government employees too were facing lockdown, how will they go to office and come up with the estimates, he asked.