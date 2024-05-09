Why take 15 seconds, take an hour: Asaduddin Owaisi to BJP leader

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi responded to BJP leader Navneet Rana’s reported comments of removing police for 15 seconds and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go ahead and “do it”.

“Modiji has the authority. Why take 15 seconds? Take an hour. We too want to see how much humanity you have, or don’t have. Go ahead! Who is afraid? Go ahead and do it. In Delhi, the PM is yours. RSS is yours. Everything is yours. Go ahead. Who is stopping you? In fact, tell us where to come, we will come,” he said, while responding to questions from the media on Thursday.

Mr. Owaisi said that to conflate Muslims with Pakistanis is the RSS ideology that should be defeated. “They hate the diversity and pluralism of India,” he added.

