Telangana

‘Why shift oustees against court orders’

Kondapochamma Reservoir displaced being shifted by Collector, says Congress MP Revanth Reddy

Congress MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has questioned the government’s decison to shift the villagers of Mamidyala and Bahilampur, to be submerged under Kondapochamma Reservoir, when there is a lockdown.

In a statement here, Mr. Reddy said this shifting was being done disrespecting the order of the High Court and this was being done under the supervision of Collector Venkatram Reddy. He also tweeted the same attaching a High Court order that apparently stayed the shifting of the villagers for the time being.

The villages are getting submerged under the Kondapochamma reservoir being constructed as a part of the Kaleshwaram project. People of two villagers Thanedarpally Tanda and Thanedarpally were already shifted to new houses at Tunkibollaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 8:05:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/why-shift-oustees-against-court-orders/article31239293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY