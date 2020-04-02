‘Why shift oustees against court orders’

Congress MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has questioned the government’s decison to shift the villagers of Mamidyala and Bahilampur, to be submerged under Kondapochamma Reservoir, when there is a lockdown.
In a statement here, Mr. Reddy said this shifting was being done disrespecting the order of the High Court and this was being done under the supervision of Collector Venkatram Reddy. He also tweeted the same attaching a High Court order that apparently stayed the shifting of the villagers for the time being.
The villages are getting submerged under the Kondapochamma reservoir being constructed as a part of the Kaleshwaram project. People of two villagers Thanedarpally Tanda and Thanedarpally were already shifted to new houses at Tunkibollaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.