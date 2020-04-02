‘Why shift oustees against court orders’

Congress MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has questioned the government’s decison to shift the villagers of Mamidyala and Bahilampur, to be submerged under Kondapochamma Reservoir, when there is a lockdown.

In a statement here, Mr. Reddy said this shifting was being done disrespecting the order of the High Court and this was being done under the supervision of Collector Venkatram Reddy. He also tweeted the same attaching a High Court order that apparently stayed the shifting of the villagers for the time being.

The villages are getting submerged under the Kondapochamma reservoir being constructed as a part of the Kaleshwaram project. People of two villagers Thanedarpally Tanda and Thanedarpally were already shifted to new houses at Tunkibollaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony.