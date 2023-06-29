‘Why ridiculing Governor?’

June 29, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila found fault with the Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao for finding fault with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for suggesting to construct new building for Osmania Hospital.

“Governor, Dr. Tamilisai, being a doctor suggested to construct a new building at Osmania Hospital to benefit the poor. Instead of welcoming the suggestion, Mr. Harish Rao criticised her, which is below the dignity. Was it not fact that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself in 2015 admitted that the hospital was in a dilapidated stage and two towers would be constructed within two years?” asked Ms. Sharmila responding to the comments made by Mr. Harish Rao against the Governor.

In a comment made on Twitter on Thursday, she said that the Minister might have opted for temporary measures to address the problems at Osmania. Hundreds of patients were being sent back from the hospital as there were not enough beds. She had pointed out that even doctors were admitting that two/ three patients were being treated on a single bed.

“Secretariat was completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,600 crore whereas there was no move on new buildings for Osmania which costs Rs. 1,000 crore. I was not allowed to visit the hospital to examine the conditions. Offer apologies to the Governor,” said the YSRTP president.

