Why restrictions only for Opposition?

How can Rythu Bandhu sambaralu be celebrated by the TRS, asks Congress

Opposition Congress party questioned the rationale behind the organising of the Rythu Bandhu sambaralu by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) while denying permissions for any programmes by the Opposition parties.

TPCC senior vice- president S. Niranjan found fault with the statement made by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to hold celebrations for disbursing Rythu Bandhu while GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar restricted any gatherings till January 10 in view of the fast spreading coronavirus. He has also questioned how the bars remained opened till late in the night and how flyovers were opened despite spike in the cases. He has wondered why the restrictions were only for programmes organised by the Opposition parties.

“Farmers are dying in large numbers due to various problems, including crop loss and lack of support price. It is a shame for the TRS and unfortunate on the part of TRS to call farmers for celebrations. We appeal to the farming community to grill the leaders of ruling party on issues like minimum support price (MSP), loan waiver, input subsidy and other issues,” said State Kisan Congress president Anvesh Reddy. Demanding that all the produce by farmers must be purchased by the government, he has alleged that millers were reducing 10 kilograms per bag from farmers and government was silent on the issue.