Why obstructing Telangana’s development, Harish asks Governor

April 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao came down heavily on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the BJP at the Centre, accusing that it has been preventing development in Telangana by using the gubernatorial system.

“As son of the soil I am questioning the Governor why she has been obstructing development in Telangana?” asked Mr. Harish Rao while participating in the plenary of the party held at Gajwel Assembly constituency, being represented by BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday. Stating that as an agitator for the formation of separate Telangana State he has every right to question, Mr. Harish Rao said that the Governor not giving consent to bills was nothing but political harassment and it was not tolerable. He alleged that the Centre is using ED, CBI and Income Tax departments to harass the political opponents questioning it.

Accusing that Forest University Bill was also stopped by the Governor, the Minister said that wealth of the country has been going outside instead of coming into the country under the BJP rule.

Referring to the development at Gajwel, Mr. Harish Rao said that in the past mediapersons from abroad used to come to record suicides by farmers and now they are coming to report on the development, which was a complete change under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. He called upon the party workers to take up an open discussion on the development that was made possible after formation of Telangana State under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Participating at Siddipet earlier in the day, Mr. Harish Rao said that the party president had rewritten history by completing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KILS) in record time. Informing that paddy was cultivated in about 56 lakh acres in this summer, the Minister said that Telangana has grown to the stage of offering food to the nation.