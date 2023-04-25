HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Why obstructing Telangana’s development, Harish asks Governor

Minister says as an agitator for the formation of separate Telangana State he has every right to question

April 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao at a meeting in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao at a meeting in Siddipet on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao came down heavily on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the BJP at the Centre, accusing that it has been preventing development in Telangana by using the gubernatorial system.

“As son of the soil I am questioning the Governor why she has been obstructing development in Telangana?” asked Mr. Harish Rao while participating in the plenary of the party held at Gajwel Assembly constituency, being represented by BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday. Stating that as an agitator for the formation of separate Telangana State he has every right to question, Mr. Harish Rao said that the Governor not giving consent to bills was nothing but political harassment and it was not tolerable. He alleged that the Centre is using ED, CBI and Income Tax departments to harass the political opponents questioning it.

Accusing that Forest University Bill was also stopped by the Governor, the Minister said that wealth of the country has been going outside instead of coming into the country under the BJP rule.

Referring to the development at Gajwel, Mr. Harish Rao said that in the past mediapersons from abroad used to come to record suicides by farmers and now they are coming to report on the development, which was a complete change under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. He called upon the party workers to take up an open discussion on the development that was made possible after formation of Telangana State under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Participating at Siddipet earlier in the day, Mr. Harish Rao said that the party president had rewritten history by completing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KILS) in record time. Informing that paddy was cultivated in about 56 lakh acres in this summer, the Minister said that Telangana has grown to the stage of offering food to the nation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.