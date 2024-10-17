Why not ‘One Nation One MSP’, asks Harish Rao, taking a dig at the BJP

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Minister T. Harish Rao questioned the Centre’s discrimination against the cotton farmers in Telangana when Gujarat farmers are getting a higher Minimum Support Price (MSP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is the Centre shying away from bringing ‘One Nation One MSP’ to support the farmers when it waxes eloquent on ‘One Nation One Election’,” he asked in a post on ‘X’ on Thursday. Why these double standards when it comes to farmers, he asked, questioning different pricing for different States.

Mr. Harish Rao said Telangana farmers produce better quality cotton than other States but the Centre is procuring cotton from Gujarat fixing an MSP of ₹8,257 per quintal while Telangana farmers are paid only ₹7,521 per quintal.

Mr. Rao also took a dig at the Centre mentioning the oft-repeated statements of the BJP government like ‘One Nation One Election’, ‘One Nation One Ration card’, ‘One Nation One Tax’ and ‘One Nation One Market’. Let the government also talk about ‘One Nation One MSP’, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.