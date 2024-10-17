ADVERTISEMENT

Why not ‘One Nation One MSP’, asks Harish Rao, taking a dig at the BJP

Published - October 17, 2024 06:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

T Harish Rao | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Minister T. Harish Rao questioned the Centre’s discrimination against the cotton farmers in Telangana when Gujarat farmers are getting a higher Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“Why is the Centre shying away from bringing ‘One Nation One MSP’ to support the farmers when it waxes eloquent on ‘One Nation One Election’,” he asked in a post on ‘X’ on Thursday. Why these double standards when it comes to farmers, he asked, questioning different pricing for different States.

Mr. Harish Rao said Telangana farmers produce better quality cotton than other States but the Centre is procuring cotton from Gujarat fixing an MSP of ₹8,257 per quintal while Telangana farmers are paid only ₹7,521 per quintal.

Mr. Rao also took a dig at the Centre mentioning the oft-repeated statements of the BJP government like ‘One Nation One Election’, ‘One Nation One Ration card’, ‘One Nation One Tax’ and ‘One Nation One Market’. Let the government also talk about ‘One Nation One MSP’, he added.

