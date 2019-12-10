Why no uproar over SC/ST/BC rape victims, asks Ikya Vedika

The SC/ST/BC Ikya Vedika has lamented lack of uproar in the case of rape and murder incidents where SC, ST, and BC women are the victims, as in the case of Disha, whose recent rape and murder has even been the subject of debate in Parliament.

In a representation to the DGP, signed by delegates of 12 organisations fighting for the rights of marginalised sections including founder-chairman of MRPS Manda Krishna Madiga, the forum has condemned Disha’s brutal rape and murder, and expressed solidarity with her family.

More than 13 women from SC, ST, BC communities have been raped and murdered since 2015 in Telangana State, and victims/their families are still awaiting justice, the petition pointed out.

There is no progress at all in such cases, either pertaining to investigation or charge-sheeting which are basic requirements for a proper trial in the courts of law. This reflects the indifferent attitude and gross negligence on part of the police officials concerned, the letter to DGP said.

The supervisory police officers both at divisional and district level are least bothered, though these murders are equally brutal as that of Disha. Alleging that MPs’ and MLAs’ reactions are caste-driven, the representation said that they barely react in case of SC/ST/BC women, but raised their voice at State and Central level when it came to Disha’s rape and murder.

It requested the DGP to take personal interest in the cases of rape and murder victims belonging to SC/ST/BC communities, and render justice without delay.

Representatives from Rashtra Dalit Sena, Banjara Bheri, BC Sankshema Sangham, Maha Nadu, Lambadi Ikya Vedika, and other such organisations signed the petition.