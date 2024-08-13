ADVERTISEMENT

Why no action against Sunkishala contractor, asks KTR

Published - August 13, 2024 01:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rama Rao requested the West Bengal government not to spare those responsible for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister for municipal administration K.T. Rama Rao has questioned the Telangana government’s silence on the Sunkishala project retaining wall collapse even 10 days after the incident.

In a statement posted on social media tagging AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, he sought to know why the State government was hesitating to take action against the work agency if it were responsible for the collapse. The government functionaries, instead, tried to escape responsibility by making allegations against the previous BRS regime.

“More than 10 days since Sunkishala mishap. Why is there no action initiated on the agency Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited? Any answers why your party government is hushing up and going soft on the agency,” Mr.Rama Rao questioned Mr.Gandhi in a post on ‘X’.

Kolkata doctor

In another statement, Mr. Rama Rao requested the West Bengal government not to spare those responsible for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Stating that the incident brought to the fore the lack of safety for female doctors in hospitals, he expressed sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim. He exuded hope that the Mamata Banerjee government would ensure harsh punishment for those responsible for the heinous act.

