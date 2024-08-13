GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Why no action against Sunkishala contractor, asks KTR

Rama Rao requested the West Bengal government not to spare those responsible for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata

Published - August 13, 2024 01:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister for municipal administration K.T. Rama Rao has questioned the Telangana government’s silence on the Sunkishala project retaining wall collapse even 10 days after the incident.

In a statement posted on social media tagging AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, he sought to know why the State government was hesitating to take action against the work agency if it were responsible for the collapse. The government functionaries, instead, tried to escape responsibility by making allegations against the previous BRS regime.

“More than 10 days since Sunkishala mishap. Why is there no action initiated on the agency Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited? Any answers why your party government is hushing up and going soft on the agency,” Mr.Rama Rao questioned Mr.Gandhi in a post on ‘X’.

Kolkata doctor

In another statement, Mr. Rama Rao requested the West Bengal government not to spare those responsible for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Stating that the incident brought to the fore the lack of safety for female doctors in hospitals, he expressed sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim. He exuded hope that the Mamata Banerjee government would ensure harsh punishment for those responsible for the heinous act.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.