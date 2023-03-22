ADVERTISEMENT

Why isn’t Kavitha arrested till now, questions Madhu Yashki

March 22, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Madhu Yashki Goud

TPCC campaign committee chairman and former Lok Sabha member Madhu Yashki Goud questioned why Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha was not arrested in the liquor scam case when already former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

“The ruling BRS has transformed itself into Kavitha Rakshana Samithi (KRS). The Ministers have formed a ring and are offering protection to Ms. Kavitha in New Delhi. She is the mastermind in the liquor scam. How was Ms. Kavitha able to amass so much of wealth?” asked Mr. Madhu Yashki while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

He has also demanded that there should also be investigation on the supply of liquor in Telangana.

The Congress leader alleged that the issue of liquor scam was brought to light to divert the attention of people from Adani episode.

