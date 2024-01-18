Why is Revanth shaking hands with Adani in Davos after criticising him earlier, asks KTR

January 18, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

BRS working president and MLA K.T. Rama Rao said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who described Adani Group’s Chairman Gautam Adani as a beneficiary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) policies, was busy shaking hands with him at the World Economic Forum annual summit in Davos.

“This only shows how opportunistic Congress party is, apart from how close it was to the BJP,” he alleged and sought a clarification from Mr. Revanth Reddy on his changed stance on Mr. Adani. KTR made these comments while addressing the party’s preparatory meeting for Mahabubnagar Parliament constituency.

KTR alleged that Congress and the BJP had colluded and the developments at Davos were a clear indication of their growing friendship and the Congress party’s stand on the ‘friendship’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani. How can they criticise him in India and seek his investments in Davos meeting, he asked

Accusing the Congress of adopting double standards, KTR said the party accused the BRS of not getting national status for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. He asked why the Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy were silent when their request was denied by the Union government during their meetings in New Delhi. “They did not even object to Karnataka getting national status for Upper Bhadra project in the neighbouring State.”

Asking the party leaders to put in all their efforts in the Parliament elections, he said people were getting fed up with the Congress government as it could not fulfil the promises made to the people. Power cuts, shortage of fertilizer, and delay in Rythu Bandhu funds release were some of the issues that the party cadre should raise in their constituencies.