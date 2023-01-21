ADVERTISEMENT

Why is KTR silent on series of incidents in State capital? asks BJP leader

January 21, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Silence of Minister for Municipal Administration reflects the laxity in the department, says BJP State vice president

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State vice president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar questioned the silence being maintained by Minister for Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao on the recent incident of fire in a building in the city pointing out that it exhibits the functioning of the department.

“Several illegal structures are coming up in the city and some of them are collapsing. They are being regularised in the name of Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) repeatedly despite the High Court pointing it out. Multi-storeyed complexes are coming up deviating from the approved plans. Why is the Minister not looking at it?” asked Mr. Prabhakar while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Pointing out that one building collapsed at Kuktapally recently while another building met with fire accident, Mr. Prabhakar said that even the parts of city was inundated in floods.

The BJP former MLA wondered why Mr. Rama Rao has not attended the public meeting at Khammam or party office inauguration at New Delhi.

