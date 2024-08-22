Why is KCR silent on Modi-Adani issue, asks Revanth

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping out the Adani group to “loot the country’s wealth”, as revealed by the Hindenburg Research Group, and questioned BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s sepulchral silence on the issue.

Mr. Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and his Cabinet colleagues, joined a massive dharna at the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Hyderabad on Thursday. The protest call was given by the Telangana Congress that demanded the removal of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch over her alleged involvement in the case. “She should resign if the Centre fails to remove her,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP has become a ‘huge threat’ for the country by supporting the illegal ‘loot’ of resources and ‘two people’ were helping them brazenly despite international organisations exposing the loot.

He wondered why KCR was silent on the issue and demanded that BRS spell out its stand on the INDIA alliance’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary probe into the ‘money siphoning scam’ exposed by an international research group. “Let KTR and Harish Rao post on ‘X’. BRS is in direct control of BJP,” he alleged.

Accusing the Prime Minister of pushing India into a debt of ₹1.15 lakh crore, he said that Mr. Modi burdened people by raising huge debts. “Till 2014, all Prime Ministers took a debt of ₹55,000 crore while Mr. Modi doubled it to ₹1.15 lakh crore in just 10 years,” he said.

Rajiv statue

Ridiculing BRS opposition to Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat, he said, “Let BRS touch the statue. They will receive a proper response from people. How can BRS oppose the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, the one who led the computer revolution in the country and helped women get political opportunities through reservations in local bodies.”

Mr. Reddy also questioned why BRS did not install Telangana Thalli statue in 10 years and now shedding unnecessary tears. Congress is the true descendent of Telangana Thalli as without Sonia Gandhi, Telangana wouldn’t have been possible.

Huge battle

Mr. Vikramarka said that Rahul Gandhi has been waging a relentless fight against the ‘loot’ of the nation’s wealth as it belongs to people and not a few individuals.

He said Mr. Gandhi exposed the nexus of Mr. Modi and Adani during his padayatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He said the Congress had protected the resources and wealth of this country but “crony capitalists supported by BJP” were now taking over.

All Ministers, MLAs and party leaders participated in huge numbers.