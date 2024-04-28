Why is KCR silent on BJP’s eagerness to change the Constitution, abolish reservation: Revanth Reddy

April 28, 2024 05:31 am | Updated 05:31 am IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy questioned the silence of BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on BJP’s “announcements that the Constitution would be changed and reservations would be abolished” if the party returns to power, showcasing the secret understanding between BJP and BRS.

At a press conference here on Saturday, he said KCR has the habit of responding to all and sundry but is conveniently silent on the reservation issue, as he silently approves the BJP’s ideology.

He demanded KCR to make his stand clear on quota and BJP’s conspiracy to abolish them. He reminded that KCR also spoke of changing the Constitution when he was the Chief Minister and vehemently defended when people questioned his motive.

Mr. Rao is on a bus yatra targeting the four-month-old Congress government but was silent on the 10-year rule of the BJP. He alleged that this silence on the BJP is directly related to seeking bail for his daughter K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Action against Malla Reddy

Reiterating his allegations that BJP and BRS are together, he demanded the BRS to suspend Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy, whose video has gone viral, where he is seen assuring Eatala Rajender that he would surely win the seat.

The CM questioned K.T. Rama Rao for defending Mr. Malla Reddy and not taking action against him despite such anti-party comments. “KTR is also silent on Mr. Rajender. Isn’t this enough to understand the BJP-BRS alliance,” he asked. He further alleged that BRS fielded weak candidates in five constituencies to help BJP.

Rahul Gandhi’s promise

He said it was the Congress that provided reservations to SCs and STs in the country apart and also constituted the Mandal Commissions in 1978 to provide reservations for OBCs. Parties with RSS ideology opposed reservations at that time, he argued.

He said Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to the caste census was based on the representations he received during his Bharat Jod Yatra and Mr Gandhi had made it clear that the caste census was like an X-Ray providing a clear picture of who stood where in the society.

