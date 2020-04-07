‘Why is KCR not consulting opposition parties?’

Congress MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as to why he was not consulting the Opposition parties here on the steps to be taken to deal with the coronavirus when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was reaching out to political parties seeking their suggestions.

Mr. Reddy accused the Chief Minister of being acting as if he “owns the State” and this attitude was not helping lakhs of people waiting for government’s support. He said Prime Minister Modi had personally spoken to several Opposition parties, experts and chief ministers as well constantly taking feedback but KCR was criticising the opposition leaders for their suggestions. Even the best medical brains in the State were not consulted by the CM, he alleged and said the CM feels he is the expert on all.

The Congress MP said CM’s verbal unnecessary attack on the Opposition parties only shows his frustration on the issues being raised by them and unable to answer them he is attacking the Opposition leaders. Even the media that is working in difficult times to take information to the people and exposing the shortcomings in the system is not spared, he said and wondered what kind of person KCR is to wish evil on the newspapers.