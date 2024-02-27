Why is govt. linking benefits with ration cards, asks KTR

February 27, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that the Congress Government is going back on its promises by rolling them out only for a section of the society against the word given to implement them to all.

Speaking at the Amberpet constituency-level meeting of the party here on Tuesday, he cited the example of subsidised gas cylinder at ₹500 per refill and free power up to 200 units a month to all households. During the run-up to elections, the Congress had promised them to all households in the State, but now restricting their coverage by linking them with white ration cards.

Of the 1.37 crore domestic power connections in the State, the government was planning to extend free energy supply up to 200 units a month only to a section of consumers. By linking the two benefits or promises with white ration cards, the government is denying them to a large section of people, Mr. Rama Rao said.

He added that even auto drivers were ruing their decision to vote for the Congress, stating that they were unable to make both ends meet with the dip in their income due to free travel facility to women in RTC buses.

He stated that people were now realising that they voted for Congress by believing its false promises but the Opposition BRS would be after the government till all the promises were implemented by government. He demanded that the government start implementing the promise of ₹2,500 a month assistance to women aged above 18 years who numbered 1.67 crore in the State.

Party MLAs K. Venkatesh Yadav, M. Gopal, A. Gandhi, MLC Md. Mahamoob Ali, several GHMC Corporators and others participated in the meeting.

