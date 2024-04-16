Why is CM not asking for water from Karnataka to meet drinking needs, asks BRS leader

April 16, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Gadwal Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy ended his ‘Jala deeksha’ protest taken up along with other leaders of the party demanding that the State government get 5 tmcft of water from Narayanpur dam in Karnataka to meet drinking water needs, with former minister T. Harish Rao and others offering them lime juice on Monday.

Along with party candidate for Nagarkurnool Parliamentary Constituency R.S. Praveen Kumar, Alampur MLA Vijayudu, party leaders V. Srinivas Goud and others Mr. Harish Rao visited the protest camp at Gadwal and made Mr. Krishna Mohan Reddy and others end their protest.

Speaking at the protest camp, Mr. Harish Rao said the BRS MLA had taken up the protest to highlight the drinking water problem and people from all sections supported it. He sought to know why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was not speaking to his Karnataka counterpart K. Siddaramaiah, also from the Congress, and get 5 tmcft water from Narayanpur to Jurala to meet drinking needs. He noted that no MLA had to stage protest for drinking water and women did not have to take to streets for water during the 10-year BRS rule. But, within four months of Congress coming to power, over 200 farmers had ended lives in distress mostly due to their inability to save standing crops as the government had failed to provide water for irrigation.

Mr. Harish Rao asked people to elect Dr. Praveen Kumar from Nagarkurnool and BRS candidates in other Parliamentary constituencies to make the Congress fulfil all its pre-poll promises and also to force Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to give national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and also waive farm loans.

