Why is Centre not acting against KCR, asks senior BJP leader

July 10, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

Slowly, but surely, the disgruntled voices in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are growing louder creating trouble for the party.

Already some BJP leaders expressed displeasure over party’s national leadership not acting tough against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not attending the meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Warangal on Saturday.

They are of the firm opinion that people are no more ready to trust the BJP unless there was serious action by Central investigating agencies against BRS MLC K. Kavitha, charged in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Now, it is the responsibility of newly-appointed party president G. Kishan Reddy and State Election Organisation Committee chairman Eatala Rajender to pacify these leaders.

According to sources, former minister and party senior leader A. Chandrasekhar has reportedly expressed displeasure over the Centre not acting against BRS leadership despite Mr. Modi announcing that those involved in corruption would not be spared. “Where is the action?” he reportedly asked the party leadership.

Mr. Rajender met Mr. Chandrasekhar at his house on Sunday morning to hold discussions with him. He reportedly asked Mr. Chandrasekhar not to take any drastic steps as things will settle down slowly.

Like many others, Mr. Chandrasekhar was also disgruntled as he was not given any responsibility in the party though it was almost two years he had joined the party.

“We have worked in the Separate State movement jointly for 14 years. Our common agenda is to dislodge KCR and we have discussed that,” said Mr. Rajender, adding that the former minister suggested steps to be taken to strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Congress was trying to woo the former minister and five-time MLA, who is a Dalit leader and occupied prominent positions in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in combined Andhra Pradesh. However, he joined the TRS during the Telangana movement.