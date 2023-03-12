Why is BJP sparing KCR, asks Ponnala Lakshmaiah

March 12, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former PCC president and senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah wondered why there was no movement on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s involvement in cases” though the ED had questioned him at Pragathi Bhavan in 2017 itself.

At a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the BJP’s soft corner towards KCR was evident in the way he was being spared by the agencies despite the huge corruption allegations against him. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly accused KCR of indulging in corruption in power purchase agreements, Mission Kakatiya and also termed the Kaleshwaram project as the ATM of the Chief Minister. But no action is taken against him despite evidence,” he argued.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said that BRS MLC K. Kavitha was questioned on Saturday but not arrested while another accused Arun Pillai was arrested though his share is said to be much lesser than Ms. Kavitha’s. “Why is no action taken against KCR in the MLAs’ defection case,” he asked, and said that this indicated nothing but “a drama by the BJP as KCR is its trusted friend”.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister, Mr. Lakshmaiah said that he had revealed the cases against KCR in 2014 itself and also warned that he had to go to jail at some point in time. “KCR had abused me then for speaking the truth. KCR’s role in the Sahara case and fake passport cases is overwhelming but he is spared by the BJP government for all the known reasons,” he claimed.

Mr. Lakshmaiah also said that the Congress was fair in its rule as it ordered CBI investigation even if allegations were made against Congress Ministers. “There were allegations against us also. But we all came out clean after going through the investigation process,” he said. “Does KCR has guts to face probe into the financial irregularities committed by him.?”