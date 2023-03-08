ADVERTISEMENT

Why Hyderabad metro trains are squeaking and squealing

March 08, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The rumblings and shakes during metro travel may unnerve many a passenger. But, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) says there is “nothing to worry” and attributes them to the “unique alignment of many sharp curves and steep gradients due to the topography of the city”.

“The rail and wheel metal interaction creates more vibrations and screeching sounds, compared with straight-line metros. Regular monitoring of the structure is done as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP), including continuous/frequent track lubrication to reduce both vibration and noise levels,” claim senior officers of the company.

They say that the noise levels are monitored regularly and that the values are kept well within permissible limits. Regular preventive maintenance work is done on all the civil structures, including viaduct parapets across the metro rail network.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Wherever superficial hairline cracks, a common phenomenon for areas subjected to continuous vibrations, are noticed, they are rectified immediately by applying an epoxy coating for protection from weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US