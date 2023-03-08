Why Hyderabad metro trains are squeaking and squealing

March 08, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The rumblings and shakes during metro travel may unnerve many a passenger. But, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) says there is “nothing to worry” and attributes them to the “unique alignment of many sharp curves and steep gradients due to the topography of the city”.

“The rail and wheel metal interaction creates more vibrations and screeching sounds, compared with straight-line metros. Regular monitoring of the structure is done as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP), including continuous/frequent track lubrication to reduce both vibration and noise levels,” claim senior officers of the company.

They say that the noise levels are monitored regularly and that the values are kept well within permissible limits. Regular preventive maintenance work is done on all the civil structures, including viaduct parapets across the metro rail network.

Wherever superficial hairline cracks, a common phenomenon for areas subjected to continuous vibrations, are noticed, they are rectified immediately by applying an epoxy coating for protection from weather.