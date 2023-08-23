HamberMenu
Why has Women’s Bill not been passed in Lok Sabha since 2010, Kavitha seeks answer from BJP, Cong.

August 23, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
K.Kavitha addressing a press meet at her residence on Wednesday.

K.Kavitha addressing a press meet at her residence on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

BRS MLC K.Kavitha came down heavily on both the BJP and Congress, holding them responsible for not passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha. Stating that she would hold another dharna in New Delhi in December demanding the passing of the Bill in Lok Sabha, the BRS MLC said she would invite leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani to participate in the programme. “Then it will be ‘doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani (facts will be separated from lies),” she said.

“All of a sudden, leaders of both BJP and Congress criticised me. It shows the importance of Women’s Reservation Bill and how political parties are neglecting it. Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda initiated the process in 1999 and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi got it passed in Rajya Sabha in 2010. Since then it has not been passed in Lok Sabha. Aren’t both BJP and Congress responsible for this,” asked Ms.Kavitha while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday. She said BJP Minister G. Kishan Reddy, party leader D.K. Aruna and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy do not have any guts to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that women need to act together to get the Bill passed.

Referring to the comments purportedly made by BJP MP D.Aravind that any vote will go to BJP, Ms.Kavitha said that she will take the issue to the notice of the Election Commission of India (ECI) through their legal team. She has pointed out that a professor of Ashoka University was terminated for his allegations substantiated with proofs that EVMs were tampered by BJP.

“Unlike Congress, the BRS will never make impossible promises. Though Congress promised to waive ₹2 lakh farm loan, people and farmers of Telangana trusted BRS and voted for us. The same will be repeated and we will come to power for a third term,” she said.

