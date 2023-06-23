Why Group-I exam hall tickets had no pics, numbers, asks HC

June 23, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Raising a volley of questions over the recently re-conducted Group-I preliminary examination following cancellation of the earlier one over allegations of question paper leakage, Justice P. Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Telangana State Public Service Commission in a writ petition seeking conducting of the exam afresh.

The writ petition was filed by three candidates who had appeared for the Group-I preliminary test, contending that there were many lacunae on the part of the TSPSC in conducting the re-exam on June 11. Their counsel A. Giridhar Rao told the bench that the TSPSC had failed to get the hall ticket numbers and photographs of the candidates on the hall tickets of candidates appearing for the test.

This had created scope for impersonation and there was possibility of others appearing for the test instead of those on whose names hall tickets were issued. Even the biometric system was not followed for admitting the candidates into the exam hall. Mr. Rao said conferring the power of checking authenticity of the candidates’ identity amounted to casting aspersions on TSPSC’s sanctity. This created the likely situation of the invigilators permitting ‘anyone’ to appear for the exam, the lawyer said.

TSPSC standing counsel M. Ramgopal told the court that the Commission would have incurred an expenditure of ₹1.5 crore had it adopted biometric system to conduct the exam. Printing of hall tickets with numbers and photographs of the candidates would have cost additional money. A hall ticket with number and photograph would have been wasted if the candidate failed to appear for the exam.

Moreover, the TSPSC had the discretionary power of what security measures to be adopted while conducting an exam like Group-I, for which nearly 3.8 lakh candidates had appeared. Barring the three candidates who had moved the HC, none of the other candidates had any problem with the conducting of the exam, the counsel contended.

Differing with the contentions of the Commission’s counsel, the Judge said TSPSC was “obligated to put all security measures in place to ensure the examination was conducted in a transparent and fair manner”. “What money will TSPSC save by not putting such security measures in place?” Justice P. Madhavi Devi observed. The Judge noted that TSPSC had collected money from the candidates to appear for the exam. “Money is not the criteria here at all,” the Judge remarked.

The judge also sought to know why the hall tickets issued to the candidates had no specific numbers and the reasons for not displaying photographs of the candidates on the hall tickets. These aspects were basic ingredients of conducting the exam without giving any scope for any mistakes, the judge said.

The Judge instructed the TSPSC to file counter affidavit within three weeks.

