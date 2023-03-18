‘Why fear inquiry by sitting judge into paper leak?’

March 18, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wondered why the State government was not coming forward for an inquiry by a sitting judge if it was not at fault in the leak of question papers of TSPSC.

“The ruling party leaders, including Minister for IT K.T. Rama Rao, are alleging that there was involvement of the BJP in the TSPSC examination question paper leak. If so, why are they not arresting them? Who is preventing them? If Rajashekar is a BJP activist, why has the TSPSC been silent for the past several years?” asked Mr. Sanjay Kumar here on Friday.

Stating that there were lapses from the IT department in following security protocols, the BJP State president said that they have been demanding action against the Minister as the department has failed to protect the interests of the unemployed. Mr. Sanjay asked why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been failing to act tough.

Referring to the notices issued by Women’s Commission on his comments against MLC K. Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam, the BJP president said that he has used the local Telangana satire and had no intention of dishonouring women. Stating that he had highest respect for Women’s Commission and hence had given a reply to the notices.

Reacting to BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao’s comments on him, Mr. Sanjay said: “Mr. Rama Rao criticised me saying I had no sense. The government has failed to even conduct examinations properly. People will tell who has no sense.”