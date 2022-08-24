Why do Central agencies not raid KCR and his family, asks Revanth

Telangana Congress president A. Reva nth Reddy has wondered why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was not inquiring into the allegations of corruption by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s family members despite credible reports coming in the media and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also claiming the same.

In fact, the CBI and Income Tax departments were silent despite clear evidence coming out on KCR’s family members’ role in several scams, he alleged at a press conference here. He said there were allegations of MLC Kavita’s role in the Delhi liquor policy scam but the CBI neither acts nor confirms even as the BJP claims it to be true.

“If there is no raid on KCR and his family members there is every possibility of evidence being tampered with but still the BJP government is silent,” he said alleging that it had become a practice for the BJP to ignore corruption allegations against KCR’s family.

The CBI, ED and IT departments would turn active just before the elections and the recent raids were to benefit in the Munugode bypoll. He demanded that the BJP reveal the details of IT raids on infra companies like Phoenix, Sumadhura and Vasavi that were allegedly related to KCR’s family members. There were reports of IT confiscating ₹140 crore during the raids on Hetero Drugs but the investigation was not given to the CBI, he said.

Alleging that the BJP and TRS were trying to vitiate the atmosphere in Telangana, he claimed that there was a sinister design in the way MLA Raja Singh made provocative statements and the MIM responded to it. AIMIM and the BJP had been ‘friends for polls’, with both dividing society on communal lines.

The TRS was silent and this reflected in the way Raja Singh’s arrest was handled and the court releasing him immediately. “I was sent to jail for 10 days for trying to expose illegal constructions with the pictures taken using a drone by a third person. But Raja Singh who is dangerously dividing society with hatred is scot free showcasing the understanding of BJP and the TRS,” he claimed.

Responding to a question, he said the government could inquire and punish any of his relatives if they were involved in any scam. “If my relatives are involved in some incident how am I to be blame?” he asked.