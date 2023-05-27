Why did the CM skip NITI Aayog meeting, asks Kishan Reddy

May 27, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern States G. Kishan Reddy wondered why Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao skipped the meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council being held at New Delhi presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is discussing several important issues. He asked what was more important to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, who wants become ‘Desh Ki Neta’, than nation’s economy.

Pointing out that the debt burden by the State government has crossed more than ₹3.5 lakh crore as per officials records, and about ₹6 lakh crore totally, the Union Minister demanded that the Chief Minster release details of loans taken so far for various projects in the State from the Central agencies, loans spent on different projects, the road map on how the government proposes to repay these loans.

“NITI Aayog met at New Delhi and discussing various issues including finances, health sector, skilling, women empowerment, infrastructure development and other issues. Let Chief Minister explain why he skipped the meeting?” asked Mr. Kishan Reddy while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Stating that the State’s finances have collapsed with government unable to pay salaries to employees and clear pending bills, the Union Minister said that even Kalayana Lakshmi cheques are not being released in time. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been claiming that there are no issues at all in the State. Government has to clear loans to the tune of ₹50,000 crore to farmers. They are unable to get crop loans due to pending old loans which government promised to clear. The government is on a loan taking spree and now we have to pay an interest of ₹20,000 crore per annum as interest in addition to paying principal amount. How will the next government operate with such a level of debt?” asked Mr. Kishan Reddy.

The Union Minister has also demanded that the Chief Minister furnish details on how many loans were taken from different Central government agencies, how the funds were used and how the government is planning to raise resources to clear these loans in the long-term.