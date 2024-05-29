Why did KTR, Harish not seek CBI probe into phone tapping case, asks Revanth

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy wondered why BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao were not seeking an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the phone tapping issue when they had been demanding it for every other issue in Telangana.

In an informal chat with reporters in New Delhi, where he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, he said that he has not reviewed the phone tapping case so far but the officials were on their job to find out the culprits and the people behind it.

Mr. Reddy said precious data of several years was destroyed by the accused after the BRS lost power and even hard disks of the computers were destroyed and thrown elsewhere indicating how the system was misused. It is the responsibility of the officials to retrieve the backup to determine the intensity of the illegal activity.

The Chief Minister ruled out phone tapping in Telangana under the Congress government and said democracy prevails in the State replacing anarchy of the BRS.

On investigation into the Kaleshwaram project, the Chief Minister said judicial inquiry was on to fix responsibility on the people involved in the project and the accidents. The repairs to the barrages would be taken up on the advice of experts. However, the State has already lost 52 TMC of water due to the inferior construction quality and design of barrages where water cannot be stored now. At the same time, the government is forced to waste money on power bills of the project.

Mr. Reddy said the Opposition parties were indulging in a campaign on power shortage in the State despite the government meeting the huge demand for increased power consumption. There are no power cuts due to shortage of power, he maintained.

On controversy over choosing composer M.M. Keeravani for the State song, he said it was the preference of Andesri, who penned the song. He also clarified that the changes being brought in the State emblem would represent the struggles and sacrifices of Telangana symbolising Sammakka-Sarakka and Nagoba Jatara of the tribals.

