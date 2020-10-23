Why corona vaccine free only in Bihar?

SIDDIPET

23 October 2020 20:06 IST

Harish Rao terms BJP ‘Bharatiya Jhoota Party’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao questioned why corona vaccine would be distributed free only in Bihar and why it was not free in Telangana? He wondered whether the BJP government at Centre was limited to Bihar only and asked how the vaccine would be supplied in Telangana. He flayed the BJP for stooping low with such a poll promise.

He made these comments while admitting some BJP workers into Telangana Rashtra Samithi at Mirddodi on Friday. He was referring to the release of BJP’s election manifesto for Bihar by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Thursday.

Mr. Harish Rao urged the people to vote for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the Dubbak assembly bye-election stating that development was possible only with the TRS.

“BJP has been carrying on a false campaign against the TRS. BJP is a ‘Bharatiya Jhoota Party’. We have developed the State in a way which was not seen for the last seven decades. There is a transformation in villages with Vaikuntha Dhamam, dump yards and Palle Prakruthi Vanams. With Kaleshwaram, we will provide drinking water to every household and irrigation for every acre,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing election campaign at Balvantapur in Dubbak mandal on Friday. He has promised to develop the Dubbak assembly constituency along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy.

Some youth from Etigaddakishtapur joined the party in the presence of the Minister. He said that even the voters in the villages that were getting submerged under the Kaleshwaram project are joining hands with the TRS and they are promising to vote for the party in the bye-election with a confidence that Chief Minister would do justice to them. He alleged that during the tenure of late minister Ch. Muthyam Reddy farmers were forced to pay ₹ 30,000 for fixing new transformer.