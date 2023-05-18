Why can’t Old City become New City?

May 18, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“Why can’t Old City be New City? Why are youth, whether belonging to Hindus and Muslims, being denied job opportunities? Why is it difficult for them to get passports? Why are the roads so narrow in the Old City? Why can’t the metro rail built here?” questioned TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the party’s BCs meeting on Thursday.

“It is time for the Muslim intellectuals to question the Majlis, the BRS and the Congress party about the backwardness of the community. Muslims should realise they are being used as vote banks with the other parties poisoning them against the BJP and Hindutva,” he said.

The BJP held a meeting at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple but did not speak anything against “Muslims or Islam”. “We only highlighted the lack of development in the Old City. Does it make us communal and spreading hatred? We are not against any community,” he affirmed and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking steps for amelioration of all weaker sections.

Turning his attention to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he wondered why the government does not want to launch a ‘BC Bandhu’ scheme and accused the CM of treating BCs ‘inhumanly’ denying them posts in deference to their population.

KCR had also humiliated Telangana intellectuals like Jayashankar and Konda Lakshaman Bapuji, he charged. Giving sheep, bovines and fish to the communities concerned was an ‘eyewash’ as BCs and other weaker sections are being given a raw deal in political arena and in distribution of financial resources, he said. The MP also charged the government with conspiring to ban Bajrang Dal in the State when the organisation has never been involved in any violent activity or disturbed peace.