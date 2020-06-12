Why arrest Cong. leaders and let off those of TRS, asks Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked Director-General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy to ensure that the police do not arrest them for their proposed visit to projects on Godavari river on Saturday.

In a letter to the DGP, he referred to house arrest of all Congress leaders whenever they had organised a party programme and said their privileges as Member of Parliament and Member of Legislative Assembly were being trampled upon by the police. In case the police wanted to put some restrictions, Mr. Reddy asked the DGP to give in writing in advance under what provisions of the law the restrictions were being put.

The Nalgonda MP also wanted to know how the police were allowing huge gathering of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and government programmes while denying the same to other parties. He said the Kondapochammasagar opening was done by the Chief Minister with thousands of people in attendance while IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao had attended a similar programme in Sircilla on Wednesday.

He recalled that Congress leaders had been arrested while on their way to projects on Krishna river a few days ago and even to the Secretariat to meet the ministers, which was the right of all people’s representatives. If the Home Ministry guidelines were applicable to Congress leaders, how was it that they were not applicable to TRS leaders and ministers, he asked.