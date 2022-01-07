Why are women ministers silent on Paloncha deaths: Mahila Congress

Mahila Congress State president Sunita Rao addressing media in Hyderabad on Friday.

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 20:10 IST

It is unfortunate the Telangana CM has not even condemned the incident, says Sunita Rao

Congress continued to put pressure on the government for the police’s failure to arrest Vanama Raghavender, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, alleged to be the reason behind the suicide of debt-ridden businessman Ramakrishna’s family of four in Paloncha.

The Mahila Congress staged a silent protest wearing black ribbons at the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Bhavan and wondered what message the government wants to send to the women of Telangana by secretly ‘supporting’ Mr. Vanama Raghavender.

Telangana Mahila Congress chief Sunita Rao warned that the women would send bangles to the top functionaries in the government to expose their inefficiency to respond when the entire State was moved by the suicide pact. She said women expected Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to send a message of confidence. It is unfortunate that he has not even condemned the incident showcasing how he prefers politics over protection of women.

“CM’s family members were angry when a family member was body shamed but have chosen to be silent when Ramakrishna’s family was forced to commit suicide to save the honour the women members of the family,” she said. “Where are the women ministers when a married lady and two girls had to take their life unable to bear the sexual harassment of a TRS leader,” she asked. “It is shameful on their part to say the least and they have forgotten basic decency leave alone their responsibility.”

Ms. Sunita Rao said the police that acts swiftly against the Opposition leaders on trivial issues have failed to respond on an issue that has frightened womenfolk of the State. People have lost confidence in the police, she said.

In a separate press conference, former MP V. Hanmanth Rao accused the government of trying to save the Kothagudem MLA’s son. He demanded that Mr. Raghavendra be arrested immediately and stringent action should be taken against him to send a strong signal to those who want to abuse their position of power.