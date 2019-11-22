Why are KTR and Harish silent, asks AICC secretary

All India Congress Committee secretary and former MLA A. Sampath Kumar wanted to know the reason behind the silence of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao when 50,000 families of the RTC employees were suffering.

“They react to all and sundry but not on serious issues concerning the State,” Mr. Sampath Kumar said while addressing a press conference here with PCC spokespersons Addanki Dayakar and Indira Shobhan. He expressed surprise that when democracy was in danger and the KCR government was suppressing all sections, the two popular ministers of the TRS failed to respond.

He felt that all sections of society were in distress. Farmers don’t get Rythu Bandhu, employees are deprived of PRC, unemployed don’t get the promised dole and students don’t see jobs coming, he claimed.

He said the Health Minister speaks on everything except the health issues of the State and the Agriculture Minister is playing football when farmers are in distress, he claimed.

Mr. Sampath alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s rule was the most undemocratic in the country and totally against the Constitution. Media that is supposed to express without fear is suppressed totally in Telangana, he alleged.