Why are BRS leaders evading appearance before the Judicial Commissions: TPCC spokesperson

Updated - June 13, 2024 05:35 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 05:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress has questioned the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders for requesting time to appear before the agencies investigating alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project or the Yadadri and Bhadadri Power plants if they were not involved in corruption.

“If the BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao is innocent, why is he seeking time to appear before the investigating agencies,” asked Bhavani Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson at a press conference here. Seeking time was a clear indication of huge corruption and the direct involvement of the BRS leadership, she claimed.

Judicial panel on power issues serves notice on former Telangana CM KCR, seeks his version on decisions

Ridiculing the accusations of corruption against the Congress government by former Ministers T Harish Rao and G Jagadish Reddy, she said they should first answer huge corruption in every scheme or project of the BRS government. Both are behaving as if they were innocent and their leadership had no role in any corruption, but why are they seeking postponement of their questioning by the authorities, she asked.

‘Govt. contemplating inquiry by retired SC judge into Medigadda pier-sinking incident’

Ms. Bhavani reminded that all the officials arrested in various corruption or illegal activities so far were revealing the names of KCR’s family. In the phone tapping case, KCR and his children K.T. Rama Rao and K. Kavitha were involved, she alleged,

She said people would raise questions if the Congress government doesn’t fulfill its promises but the BRS leadership should be ready to face the law for the damage they had done to Telangana and its resources.

NDSA interim report on Medigadda to reach in 4-5 days: Uttam

Replying to a question, she said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had proved the Government’s commitment towards education by announcing that the single teacher schools would not be closed down. She alleged that 5,000 such schools were closed by the BRS government.

