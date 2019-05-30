Who would be new leader of TRS in Lok Sabha?

Who will be the leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the Lok Sabha whose first session is likely to commence within a week?

This was the question trending in TRS circles in the backdrop of five of the nine members of the party elected to the Lower House being first timers. Of the remaining four who were all elected second time, one of them — Nama Nageswara Rao — joined TRS at the nick of selection of candidates to contest polls. It was this handicap, sources said, that deterred party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao from picking him up as it would send wrong signals to party cadre. Otherwise, Mr. Nageswara Rao would have been the automatic choice as he was the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader in 2009-14 and also Polit Bureau member of the TDP.

The three other second time winners — Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, B.B. Patil and Pasunuri Dakayar — were said to be losing out as they were not so articulate as Mr. Nageswara Rao to raise the voice of Telangana in the House. Mr. Reddy also carries the tag of being a confidante of former Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao who no longer enjoyed the prominence as before.

Leaders defeated

The TRS found itself in a piquant position in the selection of its leader in Lok Sabha after two of its vocal members — B. Vinod Kumar who was deputy leader in the previous House and Ms. K. Kavitha — lost the polls. Ms. Kavitha had even received the best Parliamentarian award of Fame India-Asia Post magazine earlier this year.

Another TRS member Bura Narsaiah Goud who also regularly participated in the debates of Lok Sabha too lost elections. The leader of TRS in the previous House A.P. Jitender Reddy was denied party ticket in this election and he joined the BJP. Another member Balka Suman became MLA while Mr. A. Sitaram Naik who represented Mahbubabad was also denied ticket to contest elections.

Sources said the TRS president might gamble by selecting one of the five debutants who were elected to the Lok Sabha if he decided to keep Mr. Nageswara Rao and three other second time winners at bay. Entrepreneur-turned-politician G. Ranjith Reddy who won from Chevella might be a frontrunner should Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao look for a new face.