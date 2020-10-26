Who will help this hapless woman

KARIMNAGAR

26 October 2020 20:54 IST

Victim of tainted ASI pleads for justice

Nagamalla Uma Rani cannot control her tears. While all homes in her neighbourhood of Katta Rampoor here are still engulfed in Dasara celebrations’, she is struggling to come out of the sorrow of her husband Venkata Narsaiah’s suicide.

A cotton trader, Narsaiah, ended his life by consuming poison unable to bear alleged harassment by suspended police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) B. Mohan Reddy and others. “Mohan Reddy’s harassment killed my husband. While other families are having happy moments this Dasara, we are pushed into deep sorrow,” she said on Monday, after performing third month ritual of her husband’s death.

On August 28, her husband was found dead in a room in a lodge in Nacharam in Hyderabad. A suicide note purportedly written by Narsaiah accusing Mohan Reddy of occupying his nearly 300 square yards of land in Bommakal of Karimnagar was found in the room.

In 2012, Narsaiah purchased the plot in Bommakal from a person Nagaraj but some tried to take possession of it claiming that Nagaraj had already sold it to them. Worried about his hard-earned money invested in the plot being lost, Narsaiah approached Mohan Reddy who was working as ASI then for help.

“The ASI convinced my husband to transfer plot rights to him stating that no one would interfere if people know that the plot belonged to him,” Uma Rani recalled. The ASI got the plot first transferred onto the name of one of his associates, Pulgam Mallesh, and later on the name of his wife B. Srilatha.

On learning that Mohan Reddy started construction in that plot, Narsaiah begged him to give back his plot. “Mohan Reddy started dilly-dallying the matter. Meanwhile, the ASI got arrested in 2015 over multiple charges of land grabbing, extortion and corruption.”

The first case, however, against him was that of a private school correspondent Prasada Rao who committed suicide allegedly due to Mohan Reddy’s harassment. For next two years, Mohan Reddy was either in prison or roaming around courts in the cases slapped against him. Mohan Reddy eventually came out on bail and started his ‘activities again’.

“My husband started requesting Mohan Reddy to give back the plot so that he would sell it to clear his debts. For past two years, he met him almost every week,” Uma Rani said. She claimed that her husband realised that Mohan Reddy would never return the plot. Uma Rani and Narsaiah had two daughters. The couple performed their marriages but further slipped into debt.

Selling the plot was the only option for Narsaiah. “My husband died because of Mohan Reddy. At least even after his death, police can help us get back our plot,” Uma Rani pleads with folded hands. Will the hapless woman’s pleas reach Karimnagar police who claim to be proactive in crime controlling using drones and modern gadgets.