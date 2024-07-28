Who is Jishnu Dev Varma, the new Governor of Telangana?

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana late on Saturday night. He replaces C.P. Radhakrishnan, who held additional charge of Telangana along with Jharkhand.

Portfolios held

The senior BJP leader from Tripura was born on August 15, 1957 represented the Charilam constituency in Tripura Legislative Assembly from 2018 till 2023. He held the portfolios of Power, Rural Development (including Panchayat), Finance, Planning and Coordination, Science, Technology & Environment.

Mr. Varma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in early 1990s during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He comes from the Tripura royal family. He also served as President of Badminton Association of India.

The new Governor is also a poet and has published some books as well. He has contributed articles to various newspapers in Tripura. He recently released his memoirs titled “Views, Reviews & My Poems”. Interestingly, a senior BJP leader from Telangana, N Indrasena Reddy is the Governor of Tripura while a leader from Tripura has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Mr. Varma is the fourth Governor of Telangana. Prior to him, E.S.L. Narasimhan,Tamilisai Soundararajan, and C.P. Radhakrishnan served in the post.

