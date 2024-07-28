ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Jishnu Dev Varma, the new Governor of Telangana?

Updated - July 28, 2024 10:44 am IST

Published - July 28, 2024 10:43 am IST - HYDERABAD:

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Jishnu Dev Varma, former Deputy CM of Tripura appointed as the Governor of Telangana. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana late on Saturday night. He replaces C.P. Radhakrishnan, who held additional charge of Telangana along with Jharkhand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portfolios held

The senior BJP leader from Tripura was born on August 15, 1957 represented the Charilam constituency in Tripura Legislative Assembly from 2018 till 2023. He held the portfolios of Power, Rural Development (including Panchayat), Finance, Planning and Coordination, Science, Technology & Environment.

Mr. Varma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in early 1990s during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He comes from the Tripura royal family. He also served as President of Badminton Association of India.

The new Governor is also a poet and has published some books as well. He has contributed articles to various newspapers in Tripura. He recently released his memoirs titled “Views, Reviews & My Poems”. Interestingly, a senior BJP leader from Telangana, N Indrasena Reddy is the Governor of Tripura while a leader from Tripura has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Varma is the fourth Governor of Telangana. Prior to him, E.S.L. Narasimhan,Tamilisai Soundararajan, and C.P. Radhakrishnan served in the post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US