GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Who is Jishnu Dev Varma, the new Governor of Telangana?

Updated - July 28, 2024 10:44 am IST

Published - July 28, 2024 10:43 am IST - HYDERABAD:

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Jishnu Dev Varma, former Deputy CM of Tripura appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Jishnu Dev Varma, former Deputy CM of Tripura appointed as the Governor of Telangana. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana late on Saturday night. He replaces C.P. Radhakrishnan, who held additional charge of Telangana along with Jharkhand.

Portfolios held

The senior BJP leader from Tripura was born on August 15, 1957 represented the Charilam constituency in Tripura Legislative Assembly from 2018 till 2023. He held the portfolios of Power, Rural Development (including Panchayat), Finance, Planning and Coordination, Science, Technology & Environment.

Mr. Varma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in early 1990s during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He comes from the Tripura royal family. He also served as President of Badminton Association of India.

The new Governor is also a poet and has published some books as well. He has contributed articles to various newspapers in Tripura. He recently released his memoirs titled “Views, Reviews & My Poems”. Interestingly, a senior BJP leader from Telangana, N Indrasena Reddy is the Governor of Tripura while a leader from Tripura has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Mr. Varma is the fourth Governor of Telangana. Prior to him, E.S.L. Narasimhan,Tamilisai Soundararajan, and C.P. Radhakrishnan served in the post.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.