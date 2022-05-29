Y.S. Sharmila in padayatra at Khammam

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila asked who has benefited from ‘Bangaru Telangana’ and what is the fate of the educated unemployed.

Participating in the 78th day of Praja Prasthanam Padayatra held at Marlapadu village in Vemsur mandal of Khammam district on Sunday, Ms. Sharmila said that TRS working president and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao has been claiming that there were no problems in the State and everyone is happy but she was ready to show him several problems being faced by public if he is ready to join her one day in her Padayatra.

“I will withdraw my Padayatra if I failed to show you problems being faced by people. Are you ready to resign and make a Dalit as Chief Minister?” asked Sharmila while addressing a gathering.

Alleging that Telangana was trapped with huge debts, she wondered why 8,000 farmers had committed suicide if they had become crorepatis as claimed by the ruling party leaders. She has promised to bring the rule of YSR again in the State.