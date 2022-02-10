WHO chief scientist, vaccine makers to address BioAsia

HYDERABAD

10 February 2022 23:05 IST

To be held virtually from Feb. 24

Well-known scientists, policy makers and top leadership of major vaccine manufacturers are scheduled to address the 19th edition of BioAsia, a two-day life sciences and healthcare forum that will be held virtually from February 24.

The panel discussion will feature pioneers, innovators and leaders, including World Health Organisation’s Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan; Director, EU Chief Scientific Advisor Epidemics Peter Piot; and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, organisers of the Telangana government’s flagship biotechnology event said in a release on Thursday.

The 2022 edition of BioAsia seeks to deliberate on the pandemic, learnings, progress made so far and discuss the future of healthcare to support and enable global collective recovery to pivot beyond the pandemic. The panel discussion on “Two years into the pandemic” will focus on streamlining the healthcare delivery system and highlighting equitable access to healthcare for growth. It will also focus on how vaccine development and manufacturing can be accelerated.

Advertising

Advertising

Others scheduled to address BioAsia include Public Health Foundation of India president Dr. K. Srinath Reddy; microbiologist and virologist Gagandeep Kang; Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella, Biological E. MD Mahima Datla and Secretary to the Centre’s Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S. Gokhale.