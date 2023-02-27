ADVERTISEMENT

‘Whly are people not allowed in Pragathi Bhavan?’

February 27, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy questioned Chief Minister and BRS founder K. Chandrasekhar Rao why the general public was not allowed in Pragathi Bhavan if entire Telangana was his family.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was addressing a roadside meeting at Parakal in Warangal district on Monday. After a gap of three days Mr. Revanth Reddy resumed Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra.

The TPCC president said he was ready to show the development that took place during the Congress rule at Chintamadaka, native place of Mr. Chandrashekar Rao, to Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao and ready for open debate at Ekashila park in Warangal. He said that Congress that had constructed temple and water tank for school in Chintamadaka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recalling the fighting spirit of Parakala, the TPCC president said it was the time to fight against the forces that were taking people for a ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US