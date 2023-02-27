‘Whly are people not allowed in Pragathi Bhavan?’

February 27, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy questioned Chief Minister and BRS founder K. Chandrasekhar Rao why the general public was not allowed in Pragathi Bhavan if entire Telangana was his family.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was addressing a roadside meeting at Parakal in Warangal district on Monday. After a gap of three days Mr. Revanth Reddy resumed Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra.

The TPCC president said he was ready to show the development that took place during the Congress rule at Chintamadaka, native place of Mr. Chandrashekar Rao, to Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao and ready for open debate at Ekashila park in Warangal. He said that Congress that had constructed temple and water tank for school in Chintamadaka.

Recalling the fighting spirit of Parakala, the TPCC president said it was the time to fight against the forces that were taking people for a ride.