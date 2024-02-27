White ration card holders with active LPG connection eligible for Mahalakshmi scheme

February 27, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Mahalakshmi scheme for supply of LPG domestic cylinder at ₹500 per refill will be applicable to white ration card holders who submitted their applications during the Praja Palana held between December 28 and January 6.

The beneficiaries should have active domestic LPG connection in their name and the LPG cylinders which can be availed by the consumers will be limited to average of the last three years of consumption of cylinders by the respective household. After announcing the launch of the scheme from Tuesday, the Government had issued guidelines for the implementation of the scheme.

The Government had launched the scheme with the objective of women empowerment and provide them with smoke free cooking medium. As part of the scheme, the State Government would transfer the required amount in advance to the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) on a monthly basis. The OMCs on their part would transfer the subsidy amount by Direct Benefit Transfer to the accounts of the beneficiaries. The Government said the method of release of subsidy was on pilot basis and directed the Civil Supplies and Finance departments to explore and come up with model for delivery of cylinder on payment of Rs. 500 only.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district collectors had been asked to monitor that proper awareness/publicity was given ensuring that eligible white ration card holders with active LPG connections benefit from the Mahalakshmi LPG scheme. The district collectors should also issue instructions to the field level functionaries to monitor the supply of refills to eligible beneficiaries besides making arrangements for opening counters for registration, verification and updation of the data of beneficiaries who might approach them to avail the benefit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT