GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

White ration card holders with active LPG connection eligible for Mahalakshmi scheme

Telangana govt issues guidelines for the implementation of the subsidised LPG cylinder scheme  

February 27, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana government issued guidelines for implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme to avail LPG domestic cylinder at Rs 500 per refill.

Telangana government issued guidelines for implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme to avail LPG domestic cylinder at Rs 500 per refill. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Mahalakshmi scheme for supply of LPG domestic cylinder at ₹500 per refill will be applicable to white ration card holders who submitted their applications during the Praja Palana held between December 28 and January 6.

The beneficiaries should have active domestic LPG connection in their name and the LPG cylinders which can be availed by the consumers will be limited to average of the last three years of consumption of cylinders by the respective household. After announcing the launch of the scheme from Tuesday, the Government had issued guidelines for the implementation of the scheme.

The Government had launched the scheme with the objective of women empowerment and provide them with smoke free cooking medium. As part of the scheme, the State Government would transfer the required amount in advance to the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) on a monthly basis. The OMCs on their part would transfer the subsidy amount by Direct Benefit Transfer to the accounts of the beneficiaries. The Government said the method of release of subsidy was on pilot basis and directed the Civil Supplies and Finance departments to explore and come up with model for delivery of cylinder on payment of Rs. 500 only.

The district collectors had been asked to monitor that proper awareness/publicity was given ensuring that eligible white ration card holders with active LPG connections benefit from the Mahalakshmi LPG scheme. The district collectors should also issue instructions to the field level functionaries to monitor the supply of refills to eligible beneficiaries besides making arrangements for opening counters for registration, verification and updation of the data of beneficiaries who might approach them to avail the benefit.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.